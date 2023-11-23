Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $272.11 million and $2.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,357,400,432 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

