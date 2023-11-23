Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.16 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $229.82 million and $9.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.40 or 1.00076772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02289351 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,859,444.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

