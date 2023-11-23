TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.
TMXXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
