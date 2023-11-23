Toncoin Price Reaches $2.41 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006456 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $42.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.34 or 1.00019571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3938245 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $41,987,610.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

