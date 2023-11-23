TT Electronics’ (TTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.33% from the company’s current price.

TT Electronics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.88). 19,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.50. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 140.85 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.03 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £264.96 million, a PE ratio of -5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

