UMA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.29 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $141.11 million and $14.29 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,987,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,449,266 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

