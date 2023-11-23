United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Dividend of $0.17

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.27.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

