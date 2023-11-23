V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,263. The stock has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

