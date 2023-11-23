V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 398,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 847,361 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

