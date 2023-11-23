V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,122. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

