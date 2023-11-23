Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.14. 3,694,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

