Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 48,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,012. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

