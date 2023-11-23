Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.56 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and $12.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

