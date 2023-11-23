Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $66,652.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00185754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00603225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00447074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00125637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,135,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

