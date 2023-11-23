Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $168.68 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00016601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $168.68 million and $10.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,388.68 or 1.00018145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003997 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.37437298 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,407,279.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

