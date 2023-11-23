Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.58 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00016737 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $169.73 million and $14.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.34 or 1.00019571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.37437298 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,407,279.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.