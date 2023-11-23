WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $61.13 or 0.00164055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $44,146.54 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

