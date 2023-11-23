WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

