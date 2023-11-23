Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. 799,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.14. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

