Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 17,750 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 3,508,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

