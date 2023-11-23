Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.32. 1,427,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

