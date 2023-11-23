WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.21.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS HYIN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Get WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.