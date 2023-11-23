WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Plans $0.16 Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:WFIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 157 shares of the company were exchanged. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index composed of investment grade, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental company and bond risk characteristics. WFIG was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

