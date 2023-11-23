WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 516,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 301,745 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

