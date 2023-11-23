WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

BATS:WFHY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 22,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

