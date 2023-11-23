WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on November 29th

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFHY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

