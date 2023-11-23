WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $275.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

