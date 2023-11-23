WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $50.04.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.