WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

