WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.