Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Raised to GBX 983

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 946 ($11.84) to GBX 983 ($12.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.63), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,692,194.92). Company insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
