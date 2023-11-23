WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.29 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.48 million and $5.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225251 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

