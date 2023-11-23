Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0615 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $284,027.39 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,254 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.316895 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06184885 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $246,349.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

