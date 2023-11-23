X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX) Trading Down 0.8%

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

About X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (ASHX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. ASHX was launched on Oct 20, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

