XYO (XYO) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $51.97 million and $617,759.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.40 or 1.00076772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00396737 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $747,386.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.