Zcash (ZEC) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $472.32 million and approximately $65.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $28.93 or 0.00077505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

