1peco Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1peco has traded 80.9% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $4.08 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

1peco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

