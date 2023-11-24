AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 1.2% Higher

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.