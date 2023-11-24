aelf Market Cap Reaches $316.80 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. aelf has a market capitalization of $316.80 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,215,556 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

