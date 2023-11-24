Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.65

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and traded as high as $169.33. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $169.33, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18.
About Aena S.M.E.
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
