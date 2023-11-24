Aion Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $741.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00137981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 189.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

