Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $25.00. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 36,636 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.