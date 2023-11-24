Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,556. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

