Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 900 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $20,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00.



Shares of ALKT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 90,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.



Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $490,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.



ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.



Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

