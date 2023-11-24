Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $263.53

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.53 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.55). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 1,620,126 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 498.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.55.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel bought 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £493.12 ($616.94). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,080.20). Also, insider Neeta Patel purchased 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £493.12 ($616.94). Insiders purchased a total of 4,806 shares of company stock worth $1,193,575 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

