Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 124,492 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the quarter. Barings Participation Investors comprises 1.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MPV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.