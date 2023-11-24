Almitas Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,020 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC makes up 2.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Barings BDC worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Barings BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 175,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,833. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

