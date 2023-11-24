Almitas Capital LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.19.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
