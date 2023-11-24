Almitas Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock remained flat at $142.48 on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

