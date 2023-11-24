Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,999,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,539. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

