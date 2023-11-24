Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Purchases $1,447,815.18 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at $169,409,237.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock remained flat at $20.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

